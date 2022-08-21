NDR 2022: Be wary of social media messages on Ukraine war with ulterior aims, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should be vigilant about messages that are shared on social media and actively guard against hostile foreign influence, regardless of where they originate from, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking during the Mandarin portion of his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), PM Lee said information that is shared on social media, such as Facebook and WeChat, as well as messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, may be perceived as true and credible.

But some of these messages have an ulterior aim of persuading Singaporeans to take sides, or to erode their trust in the Government, he said.

Citing examples, he said there were messages in Chinese and English related to the Ukraine war that try to stir up strong anti-American sentiments.

Others aim to discredit Russia and China, and seek to persuade people to side with the West, he added.

"We need to ask ourselves: Where do these messages come from, and what are their intentions? And are we sure we should share such messages with our friends?

"So please check the facts and do not accept all the information as truths. We must actively guard against hostile foreign influence operations, regardless of where they originate," said PM Lee.

Only then can Singapore's sovereignty and independence be safeguarded, he added.

PM Lee, who was speaking at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, said he was heartened that most Singaporeans support the Government's position on the Ukraine war, including Chinese Singaporeans who are active on Chinese-language social media.

The first part of his Mandarin speech was devoted to geopolitical challenges, as the international environment has become more unstable.

He cited the deepening division between the United States and China, and the hostility created between Russia and other countries as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. These have profound implications for Singapore, PM Lee said.

Greater geopolitical rivalry and tension among the major powers in Asia-Pacific could happen, and the possibility of the region experiencing similar conflicts to that of Europe cannot be ruled out, he said.

"Hence, we need to be psychologically prepared and stay united."

He reiterated why Singapore had to take a strong stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on Feb 24.

Most Singaporeans understood the Government's position, he said, but some have questioned the need to offend Russia, to side with the US, or for Singapore to stick its neck out.