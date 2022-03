UN's historic vote to deplore Russian invasion: This is how the countries voted

UNITED NATIONS - The 193-member United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday (March 2) on a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It passed the measure urging Russia to immediately halt its "aggression" by a vote of 141 to 5 in an emergency session.

Below is the full list of countries that voted in favour of and against the resolution, those who abstained, and countries that did not record a vote.

Countries that voted against the resolution

Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Russia, Syria

Countries that abstained

Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Zimbabwe

Countries that voted in favour of the resolution

Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Hercegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Britain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), Cambodia, Canada, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saint Kitts-Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent-Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome-Principe, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad-Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arabs Emirates, United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Yemen, Zambia

No vote recorded

Azerbaijan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.