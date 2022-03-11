Memed in Parliament and sincerest form of flattery: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Budget season - for memes

Debates on ministries' budgets over the past two weeks have yielded several key announcements and policy measures - as well as suggestions and antics from MPs that have been the talk of social media town.

First up was Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC), who called for university degrees to come with an expiry window of five years. He later apologised for being "more provocative than needed".

He should have checked with former labour chief Lim Boon Heng, who mooted the same idea back in 1996 and "got a very hostile reaction".

"Some of the most hostile came from our universities!" he recounted in a later speech. "I think more people understand me now - that learning should be a lifelong pursuit."

Then there was Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC), who proposed regulating the number of bubble tea shops in the name of health.

Not to be outdone, Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) asked the Government to come up with songs in the vein of popular YouTube content like Baby Shark or CoCoMelon to encourage children to become green champions.

The online hordes promptly reacted with a mix of rage and ridicule, with comments along the lines of "leave my boba alone" and "this is not a good time for our backbenchers eh?".

The memes arrived quickly after. Though many were of unknown origin, an instant classic by local content creator Yeolo - referring to the three MPs plus Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) as "the four horsemen of class part" - was widely embraced.

Class part is slang for the reviled practice of graded class participation.

Mr Wee had, well, donned a blazer and top in Ukrainian colours last Thursday in what he said was a message to "emphasise the importance of the Singapore Armed Forces' realistic training and its safety record".

Even Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was not spared from the unrelenting spotlight on parliamentarians, with an opportunistic screenshot of him seemingly holding up his middle finger making the rounds on social media.

Mr Wong responded to acknowledge the "interest" in how he counts, and urged people to pay attention to the contents of his round-up speech instead.

In a comment on an older post, Ms Poh also addressed her bubble tea brainwave, saying "many people may not realise they have been consuming too much sugar and calories" from a drink that invokes religious devotion in some quarters.

Ms Soh used an International Women's Day 2022 event to share tips on dealing with cyberbullying, including gems - related or otherwise - on practicing self-love and ignoring negative remarks.