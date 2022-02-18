Budget 2022: Tax hikes on top earners, higher-value properties, luxury cars 'may reduce social inequality'

The property tax rates for owner-occupied homes for the portion of annual value in excess of $30,000 will be raised. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Focusing on traditional means of taxing wealth by raising the highest marginal personal tax rates as well as taxes on higher-value properties and luxury car ownership could help further reduce social inequality and make the tax system more progressive and fairer, while maintaining Singapore's competitiveness as a wealth management hub, analysts said.

While a widely anticipated introduction of a wealth tax was put on hold, many analysts say it is no surprise that low-lying fruit was not spared.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top