From The Gallery

Raeesah Khan saga is ultimately about trust and integrity

Opinion Editor
(Clockwise from top left) Former WP MP Raeesah Khan, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, WP chairman Sylvia Lim and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap. PHOTOS: GOV.SG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1950 film Rashomon, a murder is described in four contradictory ways by four witnesses. The term "Rashomon effect" has come to represent contested interpretations of events, disagreements over evidence, and the subjectivity of human memory and reporting - all of which were on full display in Tuesday's (Feb 15) debate on two parliamentary motions on the Committee of Privileges' (COP) findings.

A few things stood out. First, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh refuted the claim that he had "weaponised" Ms Raeesah Khan's mental health condition, to which COP member and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee pointed out that the specific word was in a draft of the COP report, but removed in the final version after the COP discussed it in secrecy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top