Pritam Singh rejects Committee of Privileges' findings, says Raeesah Khan was disenchanted with WP

"Not everybody reacts with loyalty to their party or their leaders when they realise that the curtain is coming down on them or their political careers," he said.

"When your departure is precipitated by an overwhelming loss of support from your party members and colleagues except for your closest allies, from a human behaviour standpoint, I can understand why a person would turn against one's party leaders."

The WP chief was speaking during a parliamentary debate on two motions relating to the Committee of Privilege's recommendations to fine Ms Khan $35,000, and for him and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Mr Singh also said the evidence he submitted to the committee had either not been noted or included in the committee's report, and that the panel had also ignored some contemporaneous evidence given by party members even though it gave weight to such evidence from Ms Khan.

He rejected the committee's conclusion that he had "smeared" Ms Khan and "weaponised" her mental state.

Mr Singh said he had raised how she suffered from disassociation because she had brought it up herself, and to suggest she should not be excessively punished.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had filed motions calling on the House to agree with the findings and recommendations of a Committee of Privileges' report released last Thursday (Feb 10).

The panel, which comprised seven PAP MPs and one WP MP, had called for a $35,000 fine for Ms Khan for lying in August and October last year; and for Mr Singh as well as party vice-chair Faisal Manap to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations with a view to considering criminal proceedings.