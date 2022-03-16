Debate rages online over Singapore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE - The world is witnessing a crisis on a scale not seen since World War II, with estimates of thousands killed and millions turned into refugees.

And Mr Henry Tan feels sorry for the innocent civilians murdered in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But the 48-year-old who works in retail also sees it as a liberating act that will, in the long run, lead to better lives for the Ukrainian people.

He believes Moscow launched its Feb 24 attack to rescue ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine from a genocidal neo-Nazi militant regime, to clear up biological weapons labs endangering the lives of Ukrainians, to rescue children from one of the largest human trafficking networks in the region, and to ultimately free the country from corrupt Western influence.

These are allegations, conspiracy theories and ideologies that have been debunked and identified as disinformation - spread by Russia and allies such as China to foment a pretext for an unjustified and illegal act of aggression ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

Yet, these are also claims being circulated in Singapore on social media platforms and confidently upheld by some Singaporeans The Straits Times (ST) spoke to.

While cognisant of Russian and Chinese propaganda forces, they argue the West is just as guilty. Closer to home, they question Singapore's condemnation and imposition of sanctions on Russia, considering it an unwise decision with possible negative repercussions.

Observers say it would not be surprising if actors opposed to Singapore's stance - the strongest by a South-east Asian country thus far - were attempting to undermine it and manipulate public opinion to create fissures in society.

But the solution should not be to fall back on laws such as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), they add, pointing instead to the need for credible information sources here.

Among contrarian views on the war aired by Singaporeans, one of the most noticed examples was that of former foreign minister George Yeo, who last Friday (March 11) posted on Facebook a video pushing the unproven claim of an American-funded biological weapons programme in Ukraine.

The clip featured right-wing TV host Tucker Carlson from the populist United States network Fox News.

Mr Yeo's post was later labelled by Facebook as "partly false information". He declined comment.

The next day, Dr Shashi Jayakumar - who heads the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) - tweeted that the reposting of such allegations by influential figures was "regrettable".

"It is likely, in my view, that these allegations are being used at the first instance by the Russian disinformation or propaganda apparatus," he added on Twitter.

"I take the view, with many others, that part of this is also linked to possible false flags by the Russian apparatus in the lead-up to the use by the Russians of chemical or biological weapons."

Former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar replied on Twitter to say it was "regrettable indeed".

Dr Jayakumar told ST he had no further comment on Mr Yeo's post, though he said: "People have different points of view. But still, even in times like this, there are such things as objective fact and truth. It is in fact especially in times like this that these things matter most."

Joining the discussion, Professor Cherian George, from Hong Kong Baptist University, penned a piece on Sunday on the Academia.sg website, observing anecdotally that many Singaporeans in private conversations and on social media were circulating pro-Russian views and "showing little empathy for Ukraine's plight".

The website later ran an essay by Professor Linda Lim from the University of Michigan, who described how local social media was "inundated with anti-US, anti-West, pro-China, even Russia-sympathetic commentary".

Another known personality, former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, on Sunday reposted comments by a "friend" on Singapore's sanctions against Russia, which claimed implications for the city-state's air hub ambitions and Chinese investments here.

"All these because Singapore thinks that a small country can behave like a big country," his post read. "Israel is in the same situation as us, surrounded by hostile countries, but they know when to keep their mouth shut."

Mr Tan, 74, added: "Maybe the problem is temporary. When VB serve coffee to Putin, all will be forgiven." He was using the initials commonly used by online commenters for Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Contacted by ST, Mr Tan reiterated that Singapore's actions "do not appear to convey any benefit… In any dispute, both sides will have their reasons and views. As a third party, we should avoid making a judgment against any side."

Pioneering architect Tay Kheng Soon, who had commented on Mr Yeo's post, told ST that while he felt Singapore was right - as a matter of principle - to condemn the military invasion of other countries, it was inaccurate for Singapore to use the word "unprovoked" to describe Russia's actions.

"The 'Nato-isation' of Ukraine is naturally seen by Russia as a serious provocation," he said, in an echo of Mr Putin citing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's eastward expansion as a security threat and reason for invading Ukraine.

Professor Tay, 81, insisted he was neither anti-West nor siding with Russia.

"My position is more nuanced," he said. "I am against the machinations of the American military industrial complex's role in fostering tensions, wars and conflicts to sell more weapons and gain more profits, aided and abetted by the media and their funded academic think-tanks."

Singaporean Chen Xinhai was also of the view that the mainstream media in the US could not be trusted. The 40-year-old, who identifies as pro-China, told ST that Singapore's Government was too in thrall to "American and Western values".

Assistant Professor Benjamin Ho from the China Programme at RSIS said such sentiments effectively reflect an anti-West position.

"The simplified logic of their arguments is this: The West and US are bad; China and Russia are not the West; therefore China and Russia are good," he explained.

Dr Jayakumar cautioned that while the anecdotal observations of pro-Russian social media behaviour were "cause for concern", the degree to which these reflect broader societal sentiment would need to be studied over time.

Neither is this a Singapore-specific issue, he said, pointing to similar views circulating in neighbouring countries.

Still, he suggested the Government dig deeper into the online discourse and decide on appropriate actions, in the event it uncovers some level of orchestrated attempts to manipulate public opinion.

"The approach should not be primarily legal. It throws into relief the need for credible, trusted sources of information here - perhaps sources adapted to local contexts… I do not think it is simply social media companies needing to play a role in flagging false or debunked news."

Prof Ho said: "We live in a post-truth era, unfortunately… In the same way we call (the) Russian or Chinese narrative disinformation, they would simply say the Western version is fake news.

"It is important to present what is out there and let the chips fall in their proper place in due course," he added.

"As the saying goes, you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all the people all of the time. Hopefully this will be proven true."