Singapore imposes sanctions on 4 Russian banks; export of certain goods also banned

SINGAPORE - Banks and other financial institutions here will be banned from doing business with four Russian banks, as part of sanctions the Republic is imposing to hit the Russian economy for the invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will also involve a ban on the export of certain goods to Russia, including electronics, computers and military goods, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), which gave more details on these sanctions on Saturday (March 5) for the first time since they were announced on Monday.

"These sanctions and restrictions aim to constrain Russia's capacity to conduct war against Ukraine and undermine its sovereignty," said MFA.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24 after months of tension at the border, with Russian troops massing and conducting military exercises. Its actions have been widely condemned by countries around the world, including Singapore, which announced on Monday that it would be imposing the sanctions.

MFA said that the financial institutions here will be prohibited from entering into transactions or establishing business relationships with four Russian banks:

- VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company

- The Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank

- Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company

- Bank Rossiya

"Where there are existing business relationships, financial institutions must freeze any assets and funds of these four banks," said MFA.

The ministry added that digital payment token service providers are specifically prohibited from facilitating transactions that could help to circumvent these financial measures.

Transactions and providing financial services that facilitate fund raising to the Russian government and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as any entity owned or controlled by them or acting on their direction or behalf, will be prohibited.

MFA said that these prohibitions apply to buying and selling new securities, providing financial services that facilitate new fund raising by, and making or participate in the making of any new loan to the above entities.

"The Singapore Government and Monetary Authority of Singapore will also cease investing in newly issued securities of the above entities," MFA said.