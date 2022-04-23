Comfortable in his own skin': What's 4G leader Lawrence Wong like to those who know him?

Lawrence Wong: The 'loyal team player' thrust into role of Singapore's PM-in-waiting

Some 30 years have passed, but music industry veteran Nelson Kwei still remembers a standout member of the Victoria Junior College Choir, which he founded in 1985 and still conducts today.

Hailing from the school's class of 1990, this teenager was a fast learner who overcame a lack of prior experience to attain a polished vocal range in no time at all.

He could act, too, playing the lead role in a choir-only skit based on the popular wuxia novel Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre, and winning an award for his improvisation and stagecraft.

