How did Singapore vote in the GE every time the prime minister was changed?

Mr Goh Chok Tong and some of his team members after the press conference on Dec 31, 1984. PHOTO: ST FILE
Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - How did Singaporeans vote every time the country saw a change of prime minister?

The Straits Times looks at the electoral landscape from the period since founding PM Lee Kuan Yew's successor was decided.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top