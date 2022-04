SINGAPORE - When Mr Goh Chok Tong succeeded founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in November 1990, he decided to call a snap election nine months later, a mere three years after the last general election (GE) in 1988.

The political winds were judged then to be in his favour, and Mr Goh wanted to seek his own mandate to run Singapore. The economy was doing well, and informal straw polls as well as his own ground visits had suggested that the public had taken well to his more personable style.