Budget debate: More flexibility in schools and room for Singaporeans to pursue degrees later in life

SINGAPORE - Students will have greater flexibility in subject choices and school admissions, and working adults will be given more avenues to learn throughout their lives, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Monday (March 7).

The changes for students will span primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and polytechnics, Mr Chan said in the debate on his ministry's budget.

Building on earlier efforts by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to reduce an overemphasis on academic grades, Mr Chan said that it will provide more opportunities for students to progress through the education system.

To encourage students to focus on the process of learning, mid-year examinations for all those in primary and secondary schools will be scrapped by next year, he said. This will free up three weeks of curriculum time per year for educators to spread out their lessons and use creative ways to help students learn.

Schools had already removed mid-year examinations for some levels, such as Primary 5 and Secondary 1, as part of the shift from focusing solely on testing to discovering the joy of learning, said Mr Chan.

He was responding to several MPs, such as Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC), who had asked what more can be done for Singapore's education system to remain relevant.

Other MPs spoke on a range of topics, from expanding education pathways and continuous learning to supporting the well-being of teachers and students.

Mr Chan said that from 2024, three secondary schools - Crescent Girls', Tanjong Katong Girls', and Tanjong Katong Secondary - that currently offer only the more demanding Express course will take in students of varying academic strengths after the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

They will each have two classes of students mainly taking G2 subjects. These students may take subjects at the more challenging G3 level if they qualify.

"Students of more diverse learning profiles can then benefit from these schools' distinctive programmes," he said.

The move is part of the expansion of full subject-based banding, in which students take subjects at a higher or lower level, depending on their strengths.

By 2023, about 90 schools - more than two-thirds of secondary schools - would have implemented full subject-based banding, up from 59 currently. In these schools, classes have a mix of students of varying academic strengths.

This will, from 2024, replace the existing streaming system of students being sorted into the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express courses based on their PSLE results.