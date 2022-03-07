5 things to know about changes to children's education in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education on Monday (March 7) announced several changes to give students greater flexibility in what they wish to study, and admission to schools and post-secondary institutions.

Here are some highlights:

1. No more mid-year exams for primary, secondary schools

Mid-year examinations in all primary and secondary schools will be scrapped by next year.

This will free up three weeks of curriculum time per year for educators to spread out their lessons and use creative ways to help students learn.

Schools have previously removed mid-year examinations for some levels, such as Primary 5 and Secondary 1, as part of the shift from focusing solely on testing to discovering the joy of learning.

Curriculum content and assessment demands across schools will also be reviewed.

2. Expansion of full subject-based banding

From 2024, three secondary schools - Crescent Girls', Tanjong Katong Girls' and Tanjong Katong Secondary - that currently offer only the more demanding Express course will take in students of varying academic strengths after the Primary School Leaving Examination.

They will each have two classes of students mainly taking G2 subjects. These students may take subjects at the more challenging G3 level if they qualify.

The addition of the three schools is part of the expansion of full subject-based banding, in which students take subjects at a higher or lower level, depending on their strengths.

By 2023, about 90 schools - more than two-thirds of secondary schools - would have implemented full subject-based banding, up from 59 currently.

From 2024, the current streaming system - sorting students into Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) classes - will no longer be in place.

3. More direct school admission vacancies in JCs

More places in junior colleges (JCs) will be made available for students entering with talents apart from their grades through the direct school admission (DSA) exercise from this year.

The number of DSA places for non-Integrated Programme students will go up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the yearly cohorts at government and government-aided JCs. These include Anderson Serangoon JC, Eunoia JC and Victoria JC.