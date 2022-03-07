MOE to expand full subject-based banding pilot to 90 schools by 2023

SINGAPORE - More schools are offering their students the option of taking subjects at different levels to suit their abilities, and more than two-thirds of all schools will be able to do this by next year.

The phased rollout began in 2020 with 28 schools, with another 31 secondary schools added to the Ministry of Education's full Subject-Based Banding (SBB) programme this year.

By next year, a total of around 90 schools will be on the list.

With Full SBB in place by 2024, students take subjects at a higher or lower level based on their strengths. Subjects such as mathematics will be taught at three levels - G1, G2 and G3, with G standing for "General". G1 will roughly correspond to today's N(T) standard, G2 to N(A) standard, and G3 to Express standard.

There will no longer be separate Express, N(A), and N(T) courses, and students will be in mixed form classes.

When they reach Sec 4 in 2027, the students will take a common national examination and graduate with a common secondary school certificate.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament on Monday (March 7) that three secondary schools that currently only offer the Express course will also be added to the programme in 2024.

The three schools are Crescent Girls' School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School and Tanjong Katong Secondary School.

This will enable these popular schools to admit a wider range of students, with more diverse educational backgrounds.

He said the pilot programme so far has had a positive impact on students.

"The experiences from the pilot gives us confidence that we are on the right track," Mr Chan said.

"Students have made more friends across courses, learned new perspectives and how to relate to peers of different backgrounds, and have become more confident in themselves and their abilities."

Parents interviewed by The Straits Times said they are already seeing the benefits of the programme.