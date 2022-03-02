Budget debate: Opposition's claims that GST hike disproportionately hurts the poor are misguided, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Opposition MPs' objections to raising the goods and services tax (GST) rate due to offsets being temporary and because the tax disproportionately impacts the poor are "misguided claims" that ignore the way the GST is implemented in Singapore, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (March 2).

With the enhanced GST Voucher scheme, the effective GST rate for the bottom 30 per cent stays unchanged, he said during his round-up speech at the end of three days of debate on the Budget.

"So it is not true that the GST increase hurts the poor - not in the way we have designed it," he said.

In his maiden Budget speech on Feb 18, Mr Wong had announced that the planned two percentage point GST hike would come into force in two phases in 2023 and 2024, at one percentage point each time.

Another effect of the GST results in the well-off carrying a heavier part of the load, said Mr Wong. As a consumption tax, the GST allows the Government to tax those not earning an income in Singapore, but who are in fact well to do and therefore consume more.

"The GST ensures that such people, those who have greater means, will contribute their fair share of taxes."

He added that lower-income households pay a much lower effective GST rate than higher-income households, noting that, on average, households at the bottom 10 per cent - including many retiree households without income - do not pay any GST at all after offsets.

For the next lowest 10 per cent of families, the effective rate is very low, and even for middle-income households, the effective rate is well below the headline 7 per cent rate due to how GST expenses are offset on a continual basis, said Mr Wong.

Timing of the GST hike

The GST rate increase cannot be continually delayed, given the country's pressing revenue needs, and the timing of the hike had been considered very carefully, said Mr Wong.

He said that he fully understood the concerns of inflation and cost of living, which MPs had raised during the debate. Some had asked what would happen if inflation turned out to be higher and more persistent, and if it would be better to wait till after inflation eases to raise the GST.

"If inflation turns out to be persistent and higher than expected, we will deal with this separately through other tools," said Mr Wong, such as through monetary policy and direct help for firms and households.

Apart from managing inflation, Mr Wong on Wednesday also noted that Mr Chong Kee Hiong and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (both Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) had expressed the need to see local wages rising faster than prices.

Mr Wong said that Singapore had done well on this front in the past 10 years, as median wages in real terms had risen by about 3 per cent a year, faster than other developed jurisdictions such as the United States, Britain, Japan and Hong Kong.

"We will continue to work hard to ensure that such real wage increases are sustained in the coming years across all segments of our workforce," he said.

Mr Wong also said he noted Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim's (Aljunied GRC) suggestion for more diverse and inclusive household archetypes used in Budget materials as examples to show how the measures affect Singaporeans, and that the ministry would bear her points in mind for future illustrations.