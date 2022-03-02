Budget debate: 'Simplistic and divisive' to tax the rich, big firms instead of GST hike, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Making various groups in Singapore pay more tax instead of raising the goods and service tax (GST) is "simplistic and divisive", said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (March 2).

He was responding to Workers' Party and Progress Singapore Party MPs who said that Singapore does not need to raise the GST and groups like the wealthy, large companies and future generations can afford to pay more in taxes.

"I can understand why they think these alternatives are politically more attractive options to offer. But I'm afraid they are too simplistic and divisive and will end up creating more problems for our society."

Rounding up the debate on the Budget speech on Wednesday, Mr Wong said that Singapore's fiscal system is fair, provides support for all, but is tilted towards those who need it more.

He noted that Singapore cannot sustain a tax system where the bulk of the burden is borne by a small group of people at the top end.

"It will not be possible to hold our society together if only a small group of people are required to pay more taxes all the time, while the rest simply get to piggyback on their contributions to enjoy more benefits," he said.

A broad-based tax like the GST is vital because it makes a direct link between the demands of Singaporean voters and their responsibilities as citizens, said Mr Wong. Breaking this link would encourage irresponsible lobbying and playing to the gallery. This is akin to having someone else "pay for good things in life", he warned.

Singapore has a system of collective responsibility where everyone contributes towards the cost of delivering services, which in turn benefits everyone, but those who have greater means bear a higher burden as they draw less Government support while still enjoying some benefits, said Mr Wong.

At the same time, while those with less means carry a lighter share, they still have to contribute but they will receive more benefits compared with how much they put in, he added.

"In this way, we all do our part to help ourselves and one another, and we strengthen the trust that binds us together as a society. This is a fair and inclusive system," he said.

In his speech, the Finance Minister laid out the benefit-to-tax ratios for Singaporean households. The bottom 20 per cent of households receive $4 in benefits for every tax dollar they pay, while the middle 20 per cent receive $2 in benefits. The top 20 per cent of households receive 30 cents in benefits for every dollar in tax.

Achieving these ratios is "no mean feat", said Mr Wong, who assured the House that the Government will continue to work hard to maintain this principle in the coming years.