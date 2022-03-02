Budget debate: S'pore monitoring Ukraine situation closely, will not hesitate to help businesses and protect jobs

SINGAPORE - Singapore is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and its global impact closely, and if things worsen, the Government will not hesitate to take further action to help businesses, workers and households, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Wednesday (March 2).

In his speech to round up the Budget debate, Mr Wong said: "Singapore's direct trade linkages with Russia and Ukraine are relatively small, but the conflict will impact the global economy and global energy markets, which will in turn affect us."

Actions are being taken to support firms and help consumers cope with the uncertainties caused by the Ukraine conflict and inflation, he added.

These include enhancing the resilience of energy supplies and extending the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme to help affected consumers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Retailers are also offering more value-for-money house brands to consumers and a Committee Against Profiteering will be set up to tackle unfair price hikes.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has also taken the pre-emptive step of tightening monetary policy in January to moderate the impact of higher global inflation, Mr Wong added.

He said: "We are monitoring the external situation and the risk for our economy closely - risk in terms of both growth and inflation.

"If the situation worsens, we will not hesitate to take further actions to protect jobs and to help households and businesses deal with increased costs."

He added that while there are near-term uncertainties in the external environment, Singapore's overall prospects remain good.

"We are operating from a position of strength and that is why we can make bold moves now, which will position us well to seize the opportunities ahead," he said.

One such step is to accelerate the decarbonisation of the economy and achieve net zero emissions by or around the mid-century, he said, which means adjusting to new levels of carbon tax to facilitate this transition.

This will bring green opportunities and investments, he added.

"We will also step up training efforts to equip Singaporeans with the right skills to take on these new green jobs," he said.

"At the same time, we will continue our research and development efforts in emerging technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen... All of these moves will enhance and strengthen Singapore's position as a choice destination for new investments in the green economy, and ultimately create many more good jobs for Singaporeans."