Budget 2021: $11 billion set aside to fight Covid-19, $24 billion to help Singapore emerge stronger from crisis

SINGAPORE - Against a backdrop of global uncertainty amplified by the pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday (Feb 16) delivered a Budget finely balanced between providing immediate help to sectors under stress, and investing in Singapore's long-term future.

The $107 billion plan - the first full Budget in the Government's new term - includes an $11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package. This will help safeguard public health and support the workers and businesses that need help, with extra money going towards the hardest-hit sectors.

Job seekers also got a helping hand, with another $5.4 billion set aside for a fresh injection into the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. This will support the hiring of 200,000 locals and provide up to 35,000 traineeship and training opportunities this year.

In addition, Mr Heng pledged to allocate $24 billion across the next three years to enable Singapore's firms and workers to emerge stronger from the crisis.

The country's investments to equip its people to seize opportunities and help its businesses innovate are what distinguish it from others, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

"While last year's Budgets were tilted towards emergency support in a broad-based way, this year's Budget will focus on accelerating structural adaptations," he added in a relatively compact speech that lasted just over two hours.

"In the face of major changes, we must move from just counter-cyclical fiscal and monetary stabilisation policies, to structural economic policies to equip our businesses and workers with deep and future-ready capabilities."

On the topic of Singapore's reliance on foreign manpower, the minister said foreigners with the right expertise are a welcome complement to Singaporeans in areas where the country is short on skills. But foreign worker quotas will be tightened in the manufacturing sector, where the local workforce has to deepen its skills.

"The way forward is neither to have too few or no foreign workers, nor to have a big inflow," Mr Heng said. "We have to accept what this little island can accommodate."

Meanwhile, the salaries of nurses and other healthcare workers, who have been on the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, will be enhanced, he added.

He also announced a $900 million Household Support Package, aimed at lower- to middle-income households.

Under the package, eligible households will get goods and services tax (GST) vouchers, U-Save Special Payments, and service and conservancy charge rebates. All Singaporean households will also get $100 in Community Development Council vouchers, to be used at participating heartland shops and hawker centres.

And in line with Singapore's long-term goal to become a more sustainable society, measures will be introduced to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, with green bonds to be issued on select public infrastructure projects.

All these measures mean that Singapore will see a Budget deficit of $11 billion, or 2.2 per cent of its gross domestic product. This marks the second consecutive year with a Budget deficit, following last year's deficit of $64.9 billion.

Running a fiscal deficit to support targeted relief is warranted in the immediate term, given the unprecedented impact of Covid-19, Mr Heng said.

But Singapore's recurrent spending needs in areas such as healthcare will continue to rise, and the country must meet these needs in a "disciplined and sustainable way".

"Hence, beyond this crisis, we must return to running balanced budgets," he said. "It was fiscal prudence and discipline that allowed us to accumulate our national reserves, which has enabled us to respond decisively to this crisis."

Singapore will tap its reserves to fund the $11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package, Mr Heng said. But he pointed out that the nation expects to utilise only $42.7 billion of past reserves for last financial year, against the $52 billion that had been provided for.

This means the total expected draw over this financial year and the last is expected to amount to $53.7 billion - a net increase of $1.7 billion from what Singapore expected to draw from its reserves to respond to the crisis.

President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle support for this draw, he added.

Singapore's spending needs mean that the impending GST hike, slated to take place sometime between next year and 2025, will happen "sooner rather than later".

The exact timing of the hike will depend on Singapore's economic outlook, Mr Heng said, adding that the country will not be able to meet its rising recurrent needs without the increase.

He reiterated that $6 billion has already been set aside under last year's Budget to defray the impact of this tax hike on the majority of Singaporean households by at least five years.

Petrol duties have also been raised for the first time in six years, and take place with immediate effect. These are intended to encourage Singaporeans to reduce their vehicle usage as part of Singapore's push towards a more sustainable future. However, road tax rebates of between 15 and 100 per cent - depending on the type of vehicle - have been put in place to cushion the impact of this increase.



From January 2023, GST will also be extended to low-value goods under $400 bought online and imported by air or post in order to ensure a level playing field for local businesses to compete effectively.

In order to finance long-term infrastructure that will benefit both current and future generations, the Government will also issue new bonds totalling up to $90 billion under a law to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

Mr Heng said Singapore expects that its revenues will be able to support projected expenditure from all proposed measures as the economy recovers.

But this assumes the global Covid-19 situation comes under control by next year, he said. If things do not go according to plan, the Government will seek the President's consideration to tap past reserves to support Singapore's economic investments.

"We have carefully thought through the different scenarios. While we expect recovery in Singapore and globally, there is a wide cone of uncertainty," he added.

"Even if the economic and fiscal situation turns out to be worse than expected, we must still press on to invest in new areas, so as to ride on the structural changes, transform and emerge stronger as an economy, and as a people."

