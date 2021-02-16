Budget 2021: Healthcare workers to get pay rise for exemplary commitment

SINGAPORE - Healthcare workers will be getting a raise in their salaries soon.

This pay rise will apply across all public healthcare institutions, including hospitals and polyclinics, as well as long-term care service providers, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday (Feb 16).

Even support care staff can look forward to more take-home pay.

Paying tribute to these dedicated workers, Mr Heng said: "Our healthcare workers have, over the years, been working hard to provide us with the highest quality of care.

"Since Covid-19 hit, their exemplary commitment has shone through. Let me, once again, express our deepest appreciation to all healthcare workers for your dedication in fighting the pandemic."

But even beyond the pandemic, the healthcare sector is expected to continue to grow as the population ages.

It is a sector that provides many good skilled jobs "that are noble, meaningful and make a difference to Singaporeans", said Mr Heng.

Details will be given during the debate on the Ministry of Health's budget for the year.

Read more on Budget 2021 from ST's live coverage here.