S'poreans must brace themselves for a less peaceful region, period of high inflation: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans must brace themselves and be psychologically prepared that in the next decades, the region might not be as peaceful and stable as it has been, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Aug 8).

And the world is not likely to return any time soon to the low inflation levels and interest rates people have enjoyed in recent decades, he added in his National Day message.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the cost of living is at the top of everyone's minds, and gave the assurance that the Government stands ready to do more to help Singaporeans if things worsen.

But the basic reality, he said, is that global economic conditions have shifted.

Singapore's deeper response must therefore be to transform industries, upgrade skills and raise productivity.

Only then can wages beat inflation and citizens earn more in real terms year by year.