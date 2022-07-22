IMF sees Singapore economy growing 3.7% this year with inflation at 4.8%

SINGAPORE - The Singapore economy will continue to recover, but will also experience elevated inflation through 2022, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report on Friday (July 22).

The economy will grow at a pace of 3.7 per cent this year, while headline inflation - which covers all goods and services - will come in at about 4.8 per cent, said the IMF report issued after after consultations with officials here.

The Government's own outlook is for growth to come in at the lower half of its 3 to 5 per cent forecast range. The Monetary Authority of Singapore meanwhile just raised its headline inflation forecast for 2022 to 5 to 6 per cent.

IMF said growth in Singapore is being driven by pent-up demand as the economy reopens, relaxing most Covid-19 curbs on mobility.

"Singapore's skillful containment measures, effective vaccination campaign and decisive policy support helped the economy to recover impressively," the report said.

However, the fund warned: "The outlook is subject to significant uncertainty and risks are titled to the downside."

Inflation has been driven up by rising domestic cost pressures, as well as external factors such as the war in Ukraine that has pushed up commodity prices and tightened supply conditions.

IMF said the risks stem mostly from the Ukraine conflict and the related sanctions imposed on Russia, China's growth slowdown, and interest rate hikes in advanced economies to tame inflation.

It also said that the threat of vaccine-resistant new Covid-19 variants continue to linger.

With the recovery in domestic demand, IMF said Singapore's current account surplus is expected to decline to 13.2 per cent of GDP in 2022 from 18.1 per cent in 2021.

Over the next three to five years, GDP growth should converge to 2.5 per cent and inflation stabilise at 1.5 per cent.

IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies before issuing its country report.