All MPs sit in main Parliament chamber for first time in 2 years, but split into two teams for breaks

SINGAPORE - Monday's (April 4) Parliament sitting saw MPs follow a new seating plan, which splits them into two teams, each with separate areas for their breaks.

The new arrangement removes the minimum one seat distance between parliamentarians that was adopted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and sees all MPs seated within the main Chamber.

This is the first time that all MPs of the 14th Parliament, which opened on Aug 24, 2020, are able to conduct parliamentary proceedings while seated on the same floor.

The new seating plan comes as Singapore has streamlined its safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and as of late last month, removed the one metre safe distancing requirement if people are masked up.

At the start of Monday's sitting, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said that as Singapore reaches a milestone in its fight against Covid-19, MPs can take heart that in the House, they have remained steadfast in carrying out their duties as parliamentarians with deep commitment, even in the face of crisis.

"We did not let the virus slow us down and we soldiered on to complete the parliamentary business before us," he said.

"This sense of commitment and solidarity with one another and with Singaporeans must remain strong as we move into the next phase of fresh challenges, but also of opportunities."

Mr Tan also quipped that the two sides of the Chamber have been mixed in the new seating arrangement so MPs "can make new friends".

The seats in the Speaker's Gallery are set aside for MPs who are close contacts of Covid-19 cases but have tested negative for Covid-19, with a separate rostrum available. The public galleries are now open to members of the public who wish to attend the sessions in person, added Mr Tan.

Monday's new arrangement sees Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam retain their seats on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's left and right side respectively. They are all seated in the section to the right of the Speaker.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is now seated on the left of Mr Teo, one seat closer as Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who originally sat there, is now on Mr Shanmugam's right.

On Mr Wong's left is Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and on Dr Balakrishnan's right is Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The front rows now seat up to 18 members, up from nine during the pandemic.