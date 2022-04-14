Lawrence Wong to lead PAP's 4G team: 8 things to know about him

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was on Thursday (April 14) endorsed as the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team, concluding months of speculation over the identity of Singapore's next prime minister.

Here are eight things to know about the 49-year-old, who is now heir apparent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

1. Marine Parade boy…

Mr Wong grew up in what he has described as an "ordinary family" in the Marine Parade HDB estate.

His father, who died in August last year at age 86, was born in China's Hainan Island and left for Ipoh in Malaysia as a young boy. After completing his secondary education, the elder Mr Wong moved to Singapore to work in sales for Sime Darby.

It was also here where he married Mr Wong's mother, now 82 years old.

She started work at the age of nine - helping to wash the neighbours' clothes and look after their babies - while pestering her initially reluctant parents to let her go to school, against the gender bias of the time. She eventually became a teacher and taught for 40 years.

Mr Wong also has a brother, older by two years, who is an aerospace engineer at DSO Laboratories.

2. … and neighbourhood schoolboy

Mr Wong attended a People's Action Party Community Foundation (PCF) kindergarten in Marine Parade before going to Haig Boys' Primary, where his mother taught.

He remembers her as being a disciplinarian both in school and at home, and how that gave him "a strong sense of responsibility". It also ingrained in him the ethos of making sure he does something well once he commits to it.

In school, Mr Wong was more bookish than sporty. He would hang out at the old Marine Parade library to borrow science fiction books and guitar tomes.

After Haig Boys', he went to Tanjong Katong Secondary Technical School. Mr Wong has spoken of people asking him why he didn't go to an "elite" school like Raffles Institution instead.

He said it was only natural to continue his education in a school near home, where all his friends were, and where he ultimately enjoyed himself.

Mr Wong went on to Victoria Junior College, where he got a government scholarship to study in the United States. He obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and also has a Master in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.