Managing the tensions of tribal politics

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke at a conference on new tribalism and identity politics, organised by the Institute of Policy Studies and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, on Tuesday (Nov 23). Here is his full speech.

I spoke about race a few months ago. I noted then that a harmonious multi-racial society does not occur naturally. "One people, regardless of race, language or religion" - that didn't fall ready-made from the sky; we made it happen - despite the differences of race, language or religion.