Police warn against buying and importing airsoft and stun guns following several incidents

SINGAPORE - The police issued a statement on Friday (Nov 16) reminding the public that airsoft guns and stun guns are regulated items in Singapore.

The reminder comes after the police were alerted to several cases of airsoft guns and stun guns being purchased on e-commerce platforms, and imported into Singapore.

At least six cases involving these prohibited items were reported on by The Straits Times this year.

In March, three airsoft guns and packets of pellets were seized by police at Woodlands Checkpoint from the boot of a car driven by a Singaporean woman.

In May, a 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly carried an airsoft gun and trespassed into a private residence in East Coast.

Two incidents occurred in July. In the first, a 29-year-old man was arrested for attempting to import two sets of airsoft guns, a flick knife and a baton at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Later that month, 20 sets of airsoft guns and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Changi Airfreight Centre.

On Sept 10, Taser-like items were spotted on e-commerce company Lazada's online marketplace and removed the day after.

On Oct 21, the ICA seized seven sets of airsoft rifles and parts at Changi Airfreight Centre after an officer detected anomalies in the scanned images of several postal articles.

The police said that airsoft guns and stun guns, including flashlights with stun gun capabilities, are defined as arms and regulated under the Arms & Explosives Act.

Those who wish to import, export, sell, or possess these items will need to get a licence from the police. Members of the public are also advised to verify that any items purchased online do not fall within the definition of arms under the Act.

Anyone who possesses an airsoft gun or a stun gun without a valid licence will be fined up to $5,000 for each gun and jailed up to three years.

The same penalties apply to anyone who imports, exports, or deals in said guns without a valid licence.

Members of the public can visit www.police.gov.sg/e-services/apply/licenses-and-permits/arms-and-explosives for more information on controlled or prohibited items in Singapore.

For further enquiries, the public can also contact the Police Licensing & Regulatory Department on 6835-0000 or at spf_licensing_feedback@spf.gov.sg.