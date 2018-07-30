Airsoft guns, parts seized at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE - Twenty sets of airsoft guns and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) last Tuesday (July 24).

An ICA officer spotted anomalies while scanning a shipment of cargo at Changi Airfreight Centre, the authority said in a post on Facebook.

Airsoft guns are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act, ICA wrote.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ICA said that it would continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts.

Any person found guilty of having any such guns in their possession or under their control without a licence may be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to three years.