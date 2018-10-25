Airsoft guns seized at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE - Seven sets of airsoft rifles and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday (Oct 21).

Airsoft guns, or any other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas, are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act.

An officer at Changi Airfreight Centre detected the anomalies in the scanned images of several postal articles, the ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The case was referred to the Singapore Police Force and is still under investigation.

Any person who imports any arms without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.