Police van in accident with lorry in Jurong; 5 officers among 17 injured

SINGAPORE - An accident in Jurong involving a police van and a lorry on Friday (May 7) night left 17 men, including five police officers, injured.

Police said they were alerted at 9.02pm to the incident at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road.

Eleven lorry passengers, the lorry driver and the five police officers were taken to the National University Hospital.

All of them, aged 20 to 44, had minor injuries and were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video on social media shows the shattered windscreen of the lorry, with shards of glass scattered on the road. The left door of the police van was dented.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulances were at the scene and some of those injured received medical treatment there.

The accident comes less than two weeks after 10 men were taken to hospital following an accident involving a lorry in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Just four days before that, another lorry carrying foreign workers collided with a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway, killing two and injuring 15.

On Monday, six MPs are expected to ask in Parliament whether additional measures will be imposed to ensure the safety of migrant workers travelling on lorries.