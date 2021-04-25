10 men taken to hospital after second lorry accident in four days

SINGAPORE - Ten men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday morning (April 24).

This came just four days after another lorry carrying foreign workers collided with a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway on Tuesday. That accident killed two and left 15 injured.

The 35-year-old driver and nine passengers aged between 26 and 50 were conscious when taken to the hospital, they added.

All of them were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Photos of the scene showed the lorry flipped on its side and its canopy lying on the road. Several passengers were seen sitting next to the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

