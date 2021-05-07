MPs to ask about Covid-19 vaccines, imported cases at May 10 Parliament sitting

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 will feature prominently when Parliament sits on Monday (May 10), with MPs filing 22 questions related to the pandemic.

According to the agenda issued by the Clerk of Parliament on Friday, most of these questions centre around vaccine efficacy, imported cases and virus variants.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) and Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked about the status of the Sinovac vaccine, while Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) asked if the Health Ministry was satisfied with current vaccination take-up rates.

Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) raised the subject of vaccinated individuals still being infected with Covid-19.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh asked about vaccine misinformation, while his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim enquired about claims made under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai wanted to know about adverse reactions and if there were plans to re-vaccinate Singapore residents.

Mr Yam, Mr Liang, Mr Leong and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) all asked about the Government's stance and measures to do with arrivals from countries with high numbers of cases and more infectious variants.

Other questions touched on recent issues around Integrated Shield plans, which led to MOH setting up a committee to improve the healthcare insurance system.

Doctors Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) and Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) respectively asked about the process of selecting specialist doctors for panels and measures to protect insurance policyholders.

MPs also asked if more could be done to ensure the safety of workers being transported on lorries, after two died and over 20 were injured in two road accidents last month.

Mr Yam and Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) both asked if the Transport Ministry would consider ferrying workers in buses instead.

As announced on Thursday, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver a ministerial statement on Singapore Press Holdings proposing to restructure its media business into a not-for-profit entity.

The House will also debate four Bills. These include the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Bill, which would allow the Government to borrow up to $90 billion to pay for major long-term infrastructure; and amendments to the Road Traffic Act to introduce stiffer measures for illegal car racing, road rage and other traffic violations.

Three Bills will be introduced, with one of these to provide additional support to the built environment sector affected by disruptions to construction timelines as a result of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment No. 3) Bill will be introduced on a Certificate of Urgency, allowing the proposed law to be fast-tracked through all three readings in one parliamentary sitting.