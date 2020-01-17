$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard

SINGAPORE - Mr Erramalli Ramesh, the man who was caught on a widely shared video verbally abusing a condominium security guard last October, has been issued a stern warning by the police for intentionally causing harassment.

Four other men were also given warnings for harassing him.

The police said on Friday (Jan 17) that it reached the decision in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Despite Mr Erramalli saying that he did not wish to pursue the matter against those who harassed him - which included threatening his family with death, violence and rape - the police carried out investigations and issued stern warnings to two men, aged 41 and 47.

Two other men, aged 19 and 56, were given 12-month conditional warnings.

Mr Erramalli, a resident of the Eight Riversuites condominium in Whampoa who is originally from India, was in the news after a video of him verbally abusing a condo security guard was widely shared after the Deepavali weekend last year.

In the video, he swears at the guard after being told by the security officer that he needed to pay a $10 fee for guests parking at the condo after 11pm.

Mr Erramalli is also heard telling security officers that he bought his apartment for $1.5 million, and that it was not a Housing Board block.

After the video was uploaded online, netizens dug up his personal details, including his educational credentials and the company he works for, and posted these online.

Mr Erramalli became a Singaporean under the Family Ties scheme through the sponsorship of his wife who was born here, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.