Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed

SINGAPORE - A report has been filed on the alleged doxxing of a man filmed verbally abusing a security officer at his condominium during the Deepavali weekend, police confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 29).

While they did not say who lodged the report, The Straits Times understands that the report against harassment was made by the man in the video himself.

Since April, the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) has been amended to forbid doxxing, or the publication of identifiable information about a person with the intention to harass, cause violence or fear of violence to a person, with those found guilty liable to be jailed up to a year and fined $5,000.

For the latest incident, a video uploaded to YouTube last Friday shows the man swearing at a security officer after being told by the latter that he needs to pay parking fees for guests visiting the condo. At one point, the man recites his mobile number.

The security officer has made a separate police report over the matter.

Since then, details of the man’s condo unit and mobile phone number, as well as his alleged pay and education history, have been published online as netizens petitioned for JP Morgan to sack him.

Labour MP Zainal Sapari also called for Poha, which currently excludes security officers in condominiums and private establishments, to be extended to all security officers "regardless of their work sites".

In an internal e-mail memo on Tuesday sent to its more than 3,000 Singapore-based staff, global financial services company JP Morgan, the man's employer, reminded its employees to uphold a "culture of respect" in their daily conduct.

Written by Mr Edmund Lee, the senior country officer of JP Morgan’s Singapore offices, it read: "Our people, services and commitment to integrity have made JP Morgan one of the most respected financial institutions in the world. We all have a shared responsibility for preserving and building on this strong reputation."

Without referring to the video or explaining why he sent the e-mail, Mr Lee also added: "All of us...are expected to demonstrate the highest standards, including respect and dignity for others...inside and outside of the workplace."

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Security Association Singapore president Raj Joshua Thomas have both urged the public to remain calm and let police investigations take their course.

Said the Senior Minister in a Facebook post on Sunday: "We should absolutely avoid threatening or harassing the resident concerned. A police report has been made by the security officer, and we should leave it to the police to handle."