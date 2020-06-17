Coronavirus: MOM says maids can soon spend their rest days outside but should do so on a weekday

SINGAPORE - As Singapore enters phase two of its reopening on Friday (June 19), domestic workers can once again meet up with their friends outside their place of residence.

But there are strict conditions, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

While they can spend their rest days outside, they should seek the consent of their employers to do so on a weekday, when public spaces are less crowded.

Each group should also be limited to not more than five people, and they should not gather or loiter in public spaces or visit crowded areas like City Plaza, Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza.

Those who want to remit money should schedule appointments with their remittance agents or remit through electronic platforms.

MOM said its officers will carry out inspections and disperse large group and outdoor gatherings.

Those who do not cooperate risk being fined and having their work passes revoked.

The basic conditions remain as well: The domestic helpers should continue to wear a mask and practise safe distancing when outside, observe good personal hygiene, and avoid sharing food, drinks and other personal items.

They should also inform their employers about their whereabouts and download and activate the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing.

"Our community needs to stay disciplined and vigilant... so that all our efforts so far to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are not wasted," said MOM.