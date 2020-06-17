Beaches, carparks and recreational facilities in nature areas to reopen from June 19

SINGAPORE - Visits to Singapore's nature areas for recreation will be possible again from Friday (June 19), with previously closed areas, such as carparks and dog runs in parks, as well as beaches, being reopened to the public.

But while more activities will be allowed in phase two of the gradual reopening of the economy, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) reminded people on Wednesday evening that they should carry them out safely, by adhering to measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, like limiting groups to just five people.

Park facilities including playgrounds, skate parks, hard courts, fishing areas, dog runs, beaches, lawns and fields, shelters and carparks will be reopened, said NParks.

So will food and beverage, retail, recreation and convenience outlets in gardens, parks and nature reserves, subject to safe management guidelines.

And while space such as function rooms will also be reopened for wedding solemnisations, this is subject to a cap of 20 people, excluding the solemniser, depending on the venue's capacity.

Preschool group of up to 10 students with two staff members will also be permitted in gardens and parks, said NParks.

Recreational activities such as picnics or kite-flying were previously not allowed at parks and nature reserves in Singapore during the circuit breaker period. People were allowed to visit these spaces only to exercise.

But come Friday, activities such as having picnics and recreational games will be permitted, said NParks, although visitors must wear a mask, except when engaging in strenuous exercises.

Similarly, the SLA also said on Wednesday that its playfields, as well as the beaches at St John's, Lazarus and Kusu islands, which are located off Singapore's southern coast, will be reopened.

However, the St John's Island Lodge, which includes the holiday bungalow and three campsites on St John's Island, will remain closed for now, said the SLA.

This is because activities there tend to involve large numbers of people who are likely to come into close contact and for prolonged periods of time, thereby increasing the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

NParks also said that some of its facilities, including camping sites, barbecue pits, galleries and attractions such as the National Orchid Garden will remain closed for now.