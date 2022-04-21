Passenger movements at Changi Airport cross 1 million mark for first time in 2 years

SINGAPORE - About 1.14 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in March, marking the first time the one million mark has been crossed since borders were shut at the onset of Covid-19 two years ago.

This means passenger traffic last month stood at just 20.3 per cent of what it was in March 2019 before the pandemic.

But it is almost six times more than the traffic registered one year ago, signalling that the recovery of the air hub is gathering momentum.

Industry observers expect further recovery in the coming months, after Singapore opened its borders on April 1 to all travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Full recovery of passenger traffic, however, will be off the table until China, a major market for Singapore's air hub, reopens its borders.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced the March figures in its Changi Journeys publication on Thursday evening (April 21).

Its managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said: "The further relaxation of travel restrictions since the beginning of April is a positive development for the Changi air hub, and we are encouraged by the continued uptick in passenger traffic."

He said the reopening of Singapore's borders has given airlines the confidence to launch new routes and restart services.

CAG will continue to work with trade partners to stimulate travel and build the airport's connectivity, Mr Lim added.

A total of 13,200 planes landed and took off at Changi Airport in March, up 62.2 per cent from the same period last year.

But airfreight throughput fell by 3.4 per cent to 152,000 tonnes. CAG attributed this fall to supply chain disruptions arising from the Covid-19 situation in Changi Airport's key cargo markets and geopolitical tensions.

In terms of consolidated results for the first quarter of this year, CAG said it recorded a total of 2.56 million passenger movements. This is 15.6 per cent of the figure before the pandemic.

The top five passenger markets were Australia, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Jakarta and London made up the top five city links.

As at April 1, 81 airlines operated more than 2,800 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport.

The airport is currently linked to 121 cities across 47 countries/territories by both passenger and cargo flights.

Singapore is looking to restore half of pre-Covid-19 passenger volume by the end of this year.