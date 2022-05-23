S'pore primary schools expand programmes to support pupils with end of Covid-19 curbs

SINGAPORE - School programmes to better support their pupils before and after lessons are back, from mass dance sessions before assembly to after-school programmes where pupils learn new skills and games.

Several schools have been expanding such offerings, with the end of Covid-19 restrictions on group sizes from April 26 enabling them to run programmes involving large groups across cohorts.

At Chongzheng Primary in Tampines, pupils gather once a week for a 15-minute session with their year heads. It helps the school create a sense of community and camaraderie, said principal James Lim.

The optional programme runs from 7.15am on Mondays for lower primary, Wednesdays for middle primary and Fridays for upper primary pupils before assembly at 7.30am.

The programme is an expansion of one the school ran last year where teachers would check in on their form classes over Zoom when schools here were forced to do home-based learning due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

When physical lessons returned last year, the school expanded these short check-ins to this programme, now called Year Head Connect.

When The Straits Times visited the school on May 18, nearly all of the 390 Primary 3 and 4 pupils were present for the programme.

Primary 4 pupil Stuti Menon, 10, said: "It is very nice to see everyone. We get the chance to talk to those in different classes."

The school has received positive feedback on the programme from pupils and parents and now plans to double the number of sessions a week from next semester.

Schools have the autonomy to implement such programmes or activities, said the Education Ministry.

Schools take into consideration factors such as their start and end time and educational objectives as well as their pupils' learning and development needs to determine programmes or activities that would be suitable and beneficial for their pupils, the ministry added.

It said: "Our schools may offer a diverse range of before-school programmes or activities to support and engage pupils who arrive in school early.

"There are also various after-school programmes to enrich pupils' learning experience."