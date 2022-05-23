Friday afternoon programme at Chua Chu Kang Primary helps pupils find their feet

SINGAPORE - He changed schools at the start of the year but the after-school programme at Chua Chu Kang Primary, his new school, has helped Darren Tan find new friends.

For the past five Fridays, Darren, 10, has spent about two hours after school studying and playing games with his new friends - Primary 5 pupil Nur Amelia Mohamad Noor and Prakatishwaran Letchuman, who is in Primary 6.

The Primary 4 pupil told The Straits Times: "I really like it (the programme) and I have learnt many new things about good habits and friendship here."

The programme is known as I M Possible and started in March this year, catering to about 15 pupils from Primary 4 to 6 who need additional support, said Madam Lakshmi Arivananthan, the year head.

She handles the upper primary levels and helped to set up the programme.

The pupils spend the first half of the programme, which starts at about 2pm, completing their homework with the help of teachers and alumni.

They then play games like football and basketball or work on art and crafts.

The pupils have collectively made several posters that are now put up around the school, said teacher Karyn Hon, who was also involved in the setting up of the programme.

Darren, who was working on a poster with Primary 5 friend Darwish Putra Mohammad Sophiandy when ST visited the school on Friday (May 20), said the programme has taught him about working with his peers.