Schools to get funding for more manpower to tackle bullying

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At a visit to Teck Ghee Primary School, Minister for Education Desmond Lee said that while the measures include a firmer disciplinary posture, values education and character building still matter.

SINGAPORE - Schools here will get additional resources to more holistically tackle bullying while managing teacher workload, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on April 15.

This includes funding so that schools can hire additional manpower - such as youth workers, pastoral care officers, and parent liaison officers - to support school staff in student management, as well as tech tools to improve case management processes and facilitate timely communication.

Educators themselves will get additional training, such as on investigative skills, conflict resolution and parent engagement, added MOE.

Supporting educators and deepening school capacity was one of the four key areas that the ministry looked into when it initiated a comprehensive review into bullying in 2025.

Previously, bullying cases were usually handled internally by school staff such as form teachers, counsellors and teachers in the student management or discipline committees.

The other areas MOE’s review looked into were enhancing values education; strengthening school culture and processes; and improving schools’ partnerships with parents.

The issue of bullying sparked national conversations in 2025 after several bullying incidents surfaced online, including one case when three Primary 3 pupils sent death threats to a classmate’s mother. The three pupils were suspended, and one of them was caned.

Parents and members of the public have called for more transparency in the way schools handle bullying, including in the disciplinary actions taken.

MOE said that following the review - which engaged over 2,000 educators, parents, students, and professionals - it developed nine recommendations to strengthen existing efforts to address bullying in schools, which will be progressively implemented from 2026.

Apart from building schools’ capabilities to manage cases as they arise, the ministry said it will implement a stricter disciplinary regime that will ensure greater consistency across schools as they handle serious student misconduct. A new online reporting system to flag bullying incidents will also be in place by 2027.

At a visit to Teck Ghee Primary School on April 15, Minister for Education Desmond Lee said that while the measures include a firmer disciplinary posture and increased support for teachers and schools, values education and character building still matter.

“Having had conversations with such a wide array of stakeholders and partners, upstream measures are equally, if not more important,” said Mr Lee.

This is why new Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lessons will incorporate role-playing and authentic scenarios about bullying for both primary and secondary school students, he added.

Through these lessons, students will practice perspective-taking, conflict management and resolution, and learn how to become upstanders who intervene against bullying.

During a Primary 3 CCE lesson that The Straits Times observed, pupils role-played a scenario of someone being left out of group activities.

Form teachers then got their pupils to reflect on how they would feel if they were the ones left out, and what they could do to help peers in this situation.

P3 pupil Chen Yuheng, 8, said such lessons which involve role-playing make it easier to understand what being left out or being bullied looks and feels like, especially if they have never encountered it before.

“If I just read about it, then it’s just about someone doing the thing. When we act it out, then we can see the thing itself happening, so we understand it better,” he said.

His classmate, Toh Le Qi, 8, agreed and said that this also gives her more confidence to do the right thing instead of being a bystander.

Mr Lee said the idea came from a parent who attended one of the dialogue sessions for the bullying review.

“One of the parents said, when incidents happen in school, why not use those actual examples as educational material for our children,” he recounted. “It becomes relevant to them and salient, because it’s happened in the school.”

Other upstream measures that will be implemented include age-appropriate training for peer support leaders, to help shape school culture and address issues of hurtful behavior and bullying.

The goal is to empower students to take responsibility and recognise their agency in creating a respectful and caring school environment, said the minister.

“It will then allow a stronger partnership between the teachers and the students, to be able to see more upstanding behavior, to see our teachers alerted early about problems before they spill over,” added Mr Lee.

An MOE spokesperson said the majority of those consulted during the review agreed that addressing a complex issue like bullying requires coordinated efforts.

This means that besides the schools, parents and community also have roles to play in addressing bullying and promoting kindness.

Mr Lee said partnerships across the school, homes and wider society are key not just to manage and minimise student misconduct, but to turn such incidents into teachable moments.

“Discipline is needed, but ultimately it’s an educative and restorative process that we want to incorporate firmly into the whole cycle of dealing with hurtful behavior and bullying,” said Mr Lee.