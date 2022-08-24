Pre-schools can have visitors, hold celebrations as Covid-19 rules ease further: ECDA

SINGAPORE - Pre-schools can once again welcome visitors and will no longer have to monitor the travel plans of staff and children from Monday (Aug 29), as the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced a further easing of Covid-19 measures for the sector.

The move, announced on Wednesday, comes as the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic said masks would be optional, except on public transport and in healthcare settings.

In a circular seen by The Straits Times, ECDA also said pre-schools can hold celebrations involving external guests, can make masks optional for staff and children, need not separate children into cohorts, and may resume showering children.

These will take effect from Monday.

It also said the Health Ministry and ECDA plans to distribute 10 antigen rapid test kits to each staff member and child next month, with details to be released soon.

The revised guidelines follow Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement during the National Day Rally on Sunday that masks will not need to be worn in class.

Over the past two years, parents and experts here and abroad have raised concerns over the long-term effects of mask-wearing for children.

Children need to be able to see the facial expressions of their teachers and one another, as this is crucial for their learning and development, PM Lee said.

Mask-wearing on school buses will also be optional, said ECDA.

Since measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 began in April 2020, external guests have not been allowed to attend events such as birthday celebrations and graduation ceremonies at pre-schools.

Under the new guidelines, pre-schools can now carry out celebrations involving such guests, subject to safe management measures.

This includes ensuring that high-touch points in common areas used for the celebration or ceremony are wiped down and disinfected after the event.