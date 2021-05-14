Pupils from Kong Hwa School and St Stephen's test positive for Covid-19; more schools move to home-based learning

SINGAPORE - More schools will move to full home-based learning on Friday (May 14) after pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Two pupils each from Kong Hwa School and St Stephen's School have been confirmed to have Covid-19 infection, in addition to the Yio Chu Kang Primary pupil who was among the 24 new community cases announced on Thursday.

These schools bring the total number of schools affected by the surge in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks to at least five.

According to notices seen by The Straits Times, the pupils from Kong Hwa School and St Stephen's School were close contacts of another confirmed Covid-19 case. The infections are not related to the schools.

All staff and pupils who are close contacts with the affected pupils will be placed on leave of absence or quarantined.

Both schools will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, while full home-based learning is conducted on Friday.

St Stephen's School said that lesson packages will be available on the Student Learning Space and that pupils will be able to complete them any time over the weekend.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that all Yio Chu Kang Primary pupils will move to full home-based learning until next Tuesday as "it will take some time to finalise the results of the testing and epidemiological investigations".

All after-school activities, including co-curricular events, will be suspended from next Wednesday until next Friday for all pupils, except for a few Primary 5 and 6 pupils.

The schedule for the remaining mid-year exams and weighted assessment for pupils from Primary 4 to Primary 6 will be adjusted as well, the school told parents.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old student at Edgefield Secondary School tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30, while an 18-year-old student at Victoria Junior College tested positive on May 7.

A 50-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a tutor at Learning Point, an enrichment centre with branches in Parkway Centre and Century Square also tested positive for Covid-19 on May 12. Her case is currently unlinked.

MOE said: "With the increase in the number of local cases over the past week, we urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures."