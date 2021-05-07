1,500 people at Edgefield Secondary test negative for Covid-19; in-person lessons resume next week

SINGAPORE - Edgefield Secondary School will return to in-person lessons on Monday (May 10) after about 1,500 students, staff and external vendors of the school in Punggol tested negative for Covid-19.

A 15-year-old student had tested positive for the virus on April 30. As a result, the school shifted to full home-based learning this week.

Those tested in the exercise included some who are serving quarantine orders, said the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The teenager had developed a sore throat on April 28 and lost her sense of smell the following day.

She reported sick while in school on April 29 and was tested for Covid-19 at a general practitioner clinic.

Her test result came back positive the next day and she was taken to the National University Hospital in an ambulance.

"The school will continue to monitor the well-being of all students and staff, as well as ensure the implementation of all necessary safe management measures," added MOE.

The ministry did not say if all students, staff and external vendors were tested. The Straits Times understands swabs were taken from all who were identified as requiring a Covid-19 test.

On May 2, dozens of students, teachers and staff were seen queueing up in the school at around 1pm.

They arrived at staggered times and were seen observing safe distancing measures while waiting their turn to get tested. Personnel in full personal protective equipment were also seen at the school.