About 2,200 students, staff and vendors of VJC negative for Covid-19; physical lessons resume May 17

SINGAPORE - About 2,200 students, staff and vendors at Victoria Junior College (VJC) have tested negative for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday night (May 13).

Massive testing started after a 18-year-old VJC student was confirmed to have the virus on May 7. As a result, the school shifted to full home-based learning for a week from Monday (May 10) for the swab tests to be completed and finalised.

The 95 students and eight staff who are quarantined as close contacts have also tested negative and are well, the ministry said.

As such, physical lessons will resume next Monday (May 17) as planned, said MOE.

The school will continue to monitor the well-being of all students and staff, as well as ensure the implementation of all necessary safe management measures.

On Tuesday, the student was linked by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to the Changi Airport cluster.

She had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day as two other cases in the cluster.

The food court was visited on May 3 by a safety coordinator who works at Terminal 3 and an aviation officer who works at Terminals 1 and 3. Both tested positive for the virus on May 7.

"She was likely to have been infected while she was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3," said MOH.