Wrestling with whether to vaccinate my young kid

SINGAPORE - My son turned five in the middle of last month.

It meant that besides growing another year older, he would also be eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.

Singapore approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11 a few days before his birthday. Was I enthusiastic about the news? Not exactly.

My son was four for most of 2021, so I never had to consider the possibility of him getting a Covid-19 jab. And he would be among the youngest in Singapore – and the world – to be vaccinated against the disease if we signed him up.

My husband and I are fully vaccinated. He has also received his booster and I am waiting for mine. But our initial reaction to the news was still apprehension.

Why was the qualifying age five, and not six? Does a five-year-old child's body and immune system work the same way as an 11-year-old pre-teen?

I was also concerned as my son has a lifelong medical condition known as primary bile acid synthesis disorder. It is a rare genetic disorder that requires him to be on daily medication to supplement his body with cholic acid, which it does not produce naturally.

What the science says

So far, the vaccine has been shown to be safe for young children, and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) granted unanimous approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be given to kids aged five to 11.

Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged five to 11. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, no serious side effects were detected among more than 3,000 children in the age group who received the vaccine.

Common side effects included a sore arm, fatigue, headache, fever and swollen lymph nodes. These were generally mild to moderate and most went away within one or two days.

Separately, as at Dec 30, the CDC has reported 11 cases of myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition, among children aged five to 11 who got the vaccine. The cases were mild and found among over eight million vaccine doses given at the time that the data was examined.

Why parents are hesitant

In Singapore, about 20,000 children have received their first dose since Dec 27, the first day of the vaccination exercise for younger kids. As at Jan 2, more than 60 per cent of Primary 4 to 6 pupils have registered for the vaccination.

Children younger than that will get their jabs from early January.

The data looks good, and many adults have had the vaccine themselves, so why do some parents remain uneasy?

Some feel the studies done so far are insufficient. Doctors say that there is no reason to believe that the jab has any effects on children's long-term development. But they also say only time will tell whether this is certain.

Hence some parents are choosing to wait and see, hoping that more data will be released soon. I am curious to see the results of local trials like the one by KK Women's and Children's Hospital, which is conducting a study to assess the antibody levels and immune responses in children aged five to 11 who receive the vaccine.