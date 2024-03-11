askST: Does it make sense to take an AI-related degree given the rapid technological changes?

Q: My child is keen to take a degree in artificial intelligence (AI), but I’m concerned about the speed at which the technology is advancing. Will his degree still be relevant after he graduates?

AI is evolving at a staggering pace and could impact over 300 million jobs worldwide, says a 2023 report by US-based investment bank Goldman Sachs.

However, new jobs will also be created. Some of the fastest-growing roles include AI and machine learning specialists, says the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs report.

A degree that lays a strong foundation in AI and data science will enable students to thrive in an AI-driven world, says Professor Ho Teck Hua, president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

But they will have to continually build on their technical skills to keep pace with the relentless speed of innovation, says Prof Ho, who is also the founding executive chairman of AI Singapore, a national AI research and innovation programme.

Launched in 2017, AI Singapore brings together local research institutions and AI start-ups and companies to deepen AI capabilities in the country.