50 schools fill at least 40 per cent of Primary 1 slots in Phase 1 of registration

SINGAPORE - Seven primary schools saw more than half their Primary 1 places filled after Phase 1 of this year's registration exercise wrapped up on Thursday (July 1).

Of the 181 primary schools, 50 had filled at least 40 per cent of their vacancies.

Topping this list was Horizon Primary in Punggol, which had 138 places filled out of its 240 Primary 1 slots - or 57 per cent. This was followed by Temasek Primary, with 108 of 200 slots filled.

Phase 1 is for children who have older siblings already enrolled in the school.

Traditionally popular schools such as Nanyang Primary and Rosyth School both filled 53 per cent of the places, while 49 per cent of Ai Tong School's total vacancies was filled.

Schools in Punggol, a newer Housing Board town with more young families, were among those that have filled 40 per cent of their Primary 1 places.

Aside from Horizon Primary, these included Punggol Primary, Punggol Green Primary, Punggol Cove Primary and Punggol View Primary.

Northshore Primary School, also in Punggol, saw the lowest take-up in Phase 1. Having opened its doors in 2020, the school had only six of its 240 places filled.

Phase 1 registration began at 9am on June 30 and closed at 4.30pm on July 1, and results were subsequently posted on the Ministry of Education (MOE) website. All children registered under Phase 1 are guaranteed places in the school of their choice.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, this year's registration exercise is being conducted online.

Schools did not fill up as quickly as last year, when 70 schools filled at least 40 per cent of their vacancies in Phase 1.

In 2020, Princess Elizabeth Primary school in Bukit Batok was the fullest after Phase 1, with 60 per cent of its 200 places filled.

Next, Phase 2A(1) of the registration exercise will run from 9am to 4.30pm on July 7.

This is for children whose parents are alumni or members of the school's advisory or management committee.

Balloting for places, which happens when a school receives more applications than there are spaces, is likely to start then.

Last year, balloting for places in Phase 2A(1) was conducted at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' (Primary), Nan Hua Primary, Rosyth School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary.

This year's Primary 1 registration will run until October. There are seven phases in total.

The registration form for the next few phases can found on MOE's website.