Primary 1 registration: Phase 1 kicks off on June 30

SINGAPORE - The annual Primary 1 registration exercise begins on Wednesday (June 30) and it will be done entirely online for the second year in a row amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be conducted over seven phases, with Phase 1 kicking off on Wednesday at 9am, for children whose siblings are current pupils of the school.

All children registered under this phase are guaranteed a place.

To register their child, parents must complete an online application and indicate the school where their older child is studying, and the school will provide registration details.

Phase 1 closes on Thursday (July 1) at 4.30pm.

In all, there are 41,888 places available at 181 primary schools next year (2022), five fewer schools than this year.

A total of 37,861 children born in Singapore in 2015 will be eligible for Primary 1 next year.

Next Wednesday (July 7), Phase 2A(1) of the exercise will open. It is for children whose parents are members of the alumni association or members of the school advisory or management committee.

The next phase, 2A(2), from July 14 to July 15, is for children whose parents or siblings are former pupils or whose parent is a member of the staff at the school.

This phase is also for children attending kindergartens run by the Education Ministry (MOE) for a place in the primary school that shares a compound with their kindergarten.

On July 26, Phase 2B will open for children whose parents have volunteered in schools, have affiliations to churches or clan associations linked to the schools or are active community leaders.

Since 2014, each primary school has set aside 40 places for children who have no prior connection with the school - 20 in Phase 2B and 20 in Phase 2C.

For Phases 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B, parents are to register via an online form.

Those with no links to the schools will have to register in Phase 2C, from Aug 3 to 5, through the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS).

Those who still have not registered in a primary school after Phase 2C can register through the P1-IS under Phase 2C Supplementary, which begins on Aug 19.

International pupils can register under Phase 3 after all Singaporeans and permanent residents have been allocated a place under the earlier phases.