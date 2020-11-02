Orchard Towers murder: Police investigating two women who accused court of preferential treatment based on race

SINGAPORE - The police will initiate investigations against two women, aged 28 and 36, for contempt of court after they had made social media posts regarding the Orchard Towers murder case last July.

In a release on Monday (Nov 2), the police said that they were acting on two authorisation orders from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), and that both the women had made social media posts that alleged preferential treatment based on race of accused persons involved in an incident at Orchard Towers that took place on July 2 last year.

It was reported about two weeks ago that the AGC had asked the police to investigate such social media users.

The AGC had on Oct 16 refuted claims that the courts impose sentences based on the race of offenders, and said it will not hesitate to take action against those who make such false and baseless allegations.

It is also not true that members of minority races are given harsher sentences, the AGC added.

Such allegations, the AGC said then, have the "potential to disrupt racial harmony in Singapore, and cause irreversible divisions in our communities".

The AGC had noted that allegations of preferential treatment of those accused of being involved in the death of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass last year had surfaced, adding that the comments could run afoul of the law on contempt of court.

On July 2 last year, Mr Satheesh, 31, died after being involved in a brawl at Orchard Towers. Seven people were involved in the incident.

After thorough investigations, the AGC found that six of them were not involved in causing Mr Satheesh's death, leading to the charges against them being reduced.

The seventh person, Tan Sen Yang, is the only one now facing a murder charge.