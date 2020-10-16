Allegations of preferential racial treatment in Orchard Towers murder case 'false and baseless': AGC

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has disputed allegations of preferential treatment of different races in the sentencing of the people involved in the Orchard Towers murder.

In a statement on Friday (Oct 16), AGC said it was aware of social media posts circulating which assert preferential treatment of the people accused of involvement in the death of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, at Orchard Towers on July 2, 2019.

Calling these allegations "categorically false and baseless", AGC said: "After thorough investigations, six individuals were found not to be involved in causing the death of the deceased, and the charges against them were reduced. The murder charge preferred against Tan Sen Yang remains unchanged.

"At no point did the police and AGC take the race of the deceased and the seven individuals into consideration in its decision."

This comes after Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Ang Da Yuan and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen pleaded guilty and were handed jail sentences.