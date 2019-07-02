Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance

SINGAPORE - Police officers have cordoned off an area at Orchard Towers, after a fight was believed to have broken out in the building in the early hours of Tuesday (July 2).

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 11am, several police officers were seen gathering evidence near the building's entrance, which has been cordoned off.

A pool of blood could be seen near the staircase leading to the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to a call for medical assistance at 400 Orchard Road, the address of Orchard Towers, at about 6.30am.

A person, believed to be severely injured, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

ST understands that he later died from his injuries.

This story is developing.