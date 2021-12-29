No rush in Singapore to buy Covid-19 test kits, unlike in US and UK

SINGAPORE - A shortage of Covid-19 test kits has been reported in the United States and England amid a surge in Omicron cases, but the shelves in Singapore remain well stocked.

There also appears to be low demand for antigen rapid tests (ARTs) from retailers in Singapore.

In some instances, retailers here appear to be trying to move stock, offering discount after discount to little effect.

US President Joe Biden said recently that the availability of tests in the US has not been able to keep up with demand, reported Bloomberg news agency.

It was also reported that because of the demand there, some pharmacies in the US have raised prices of the self-test kits.

In England, The Guardian newspaper reported that pharmacies have run out of test kits in the lead-up to New Year festivities, as many people seek self-testing so that they can participate safely in year-end celebrations.

However, checks by The Straits Times found pharmacy and retail shelves here well stocked with ART kits.

Sales staff who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity said demand has been stagnant.

A cashier at a pharmacy in the western part of Singapore said even discounts were not enough to get the kits sold.

"The prices have decreased, twice actually," she said. "We still have quite a lot of stock, and demand has not increased."

Another cashier at a retailer in a mall in the west told ST there was initially high demand for the ART kits a few months back, but now the outlet has ample stock despite lowering prices.

She added that those buying the kits appear to be foreigners.

"There were foreign workers who bought about five kits each, and said they were going to send them back to the Philippines because the kits are more expensive there," she said.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry said the Government works closely with retailers, manufacturers and distributors to ensure a reliable supply and healthy stock of ART kits for retail use here.